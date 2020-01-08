Water is safe to consume, municipality tells Durban









Shortly after Christmas, metro officials revealed that they were alerted to the find by Umgeni Water. According to the municipality, due to high levels of geosmin in the raw water, there was a possibility of it affecting the supply to consumers if it was not treated with activated carbon. Pexels Durban - eThekwini Municipality has moved to allay concerns after significantly high levels of geosmin were detected in the Nagle-Durban Heights system, which supplies water throughout the Durban area. The city maintains that the water quality is being closely monitored and is fit for consumption. Shortly after Christmas, metro officials revealed that they were alerted to the find by Umgeni Water. According to the municipality, due to high levels of geosmin in the raw water, there was a possibility of it affecting the supply to consumers if it was not treated with activated carbon. Geosmin is caused by algal blooms in the water, associated with warm temperatures and nutrient enrichment. “This will not have an impact in terms of public health but might lead to an unpleasant odour and result in customer complaints,” the city said via its Twitter account.

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said measures implemented thus far, together with controlled water releases from Albert Falls Dam into Nagle Dam, had been shown to be effective in managing the situation. He said they were monitoring the water quality at Nagle Dam.

“An additional mitigation measure was the introduction of powdered activated carbon in the treatment process. This is in line with international best practice,” he said.

Harichunder said in the past six days, test results had shown that there was no elevated geosmin presence in drinking water at Durban Heights Water Works.

He said the current concentration was below 5 nanograms a litre.

“In addition to the conventional water treatment processes at Durban Heights Water Works, activated carbon has been introduced as an advanced process specifically to treat the elevated taste and odour-creating compounds in the raw water supplied from Nagle Dam.

“The daily monitoring results indicate that activated carbon has been able to remove the musty odour from the drinking water. Durban Heights Water Works continues to produce water that is safe for lifetime consumption and which complies with Sans 241, the national drinking water standard,” he said.

According to the head of pollution research at the University of KwaZulu- Natal, Professor Chris Buckley, the occurrence of the algae was due to nutrient enrichment.

“Nutrients generally considered to be problematic are nitrogen and phosphorous, which could come from agricultural run-off, feed lots and incompletely treated sewage,” he said.

Buckley said the use of powdered activated carbon was an accepted treatment process for the removal of the chemicals to below detection level.

“This could continue for as long as the algae is present in the dam in significant quantities. The chemicals are not toxic to humans, plants or animals at the right concentrations. The chemicals are volatile, and hence are most noticeable when water is heated or sprayed, for example running a hot water tap or in a shower,” he said.

