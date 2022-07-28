‘We will not be intimidated’ says ANC KZN secretary after SIU probes announced

Durban - Newly elected ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo has questioned the timing of the proclamation of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigations into government entities in the province, saying it appears to be targeting the newly elected leadership. On Monday, the SIU announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed five new proclamations authorising it to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of 11 government departments including the KZN Department of Health and the Newcastle Municipality.

The announcement came just two days after Nomagugu Simelane, who is the Health MEC, and Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, who is the former mayor of Newcastle were elected. Simelane is the deputy chairperson and Mahlaba is the provincial treasurer. According to the SIU, the investigations in the health department will focus on unlawful or improper conduct by claimants or applicants in respect to medical negligence claims that were fraudulent, improper or unlawful by any person or entity that unduly benefited themselves or any other person. It will also investigate any irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by institutions or the state covering claims that took place between January 1, 2013 and July 22 this year.

Mtolo said the SIU announcement was suspicious in its timing, and appeared to focus on newly elected leaders. “It is problematic because it gives the impression that our leaders are corrupt, but all said and done we are resolute and we will not be intimidated by the use of state organs to achieve certain ends,” said the provincial secretary. Mtolo also confirmed that the new leadership would sit for its inaugural Provincial Executive Committee meeting next week. THE MERCURY