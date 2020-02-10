Two men, aged 62 and 57, drowned in separate incidents in Durban at the weekend. Police are investigating both incidents. . File picture: Supplied

Durban - Emergency services have once again warned bathers to swim at beaches manned by lifeguards and to only enter the water if they are good swimmers. The warning comes after the body of a 62-year-old man was pulled from Pipeline beach in Amazimtoti, south of Durban, at the weekend.

ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said bathers told rescuers that they had seen the man getting into the water.

"On Sunday, locals apparently alerted the lifeguards to a man in distress, who then went in to rescue him. The lifeguards managed to pull the already unresponsive man from the water before 6pm," he said.

Campbell said the lifeguards, along with members of Volunteer Emergency Service, VEMA, who were first on the scene, then attempted to resuscitate the man.