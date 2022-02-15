Wentworth matriculant dreams of becoming a surgeon after getting 7 distinctions

A WENTWORTH pupil who matriculated with seven distinctions from Grosvenor Girls’ High School in Bluff, Durban, last year dreams of becoming a surgeon and plans to give back to her community. Blaze Kazlin Timothy plans to study Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal this year and has set her sights on becoming a surgeon.

Blaze said growing up, her greatest challenge was witnessing her mother’s constant financial battle to support the family. “As a single parent it has been a real struggle for my mom to pay my school fees, and afford textbooks and other basic necessities,” she said. To achieve her dream of becoming a surgeon, Blaze said she took advantage of the free Engen Maths and Science School (EMSS) programme.

Because of her family’s financial challenges, she was grateful to have been a part of the programme which provided additional resources as well as access to excellent teachers who helped her achieve her full academic potential, she said. “I diligently attended the Engen supplementary classes every Saturday for three years from Grade 10-12 at Fairvale Secondary. I believe that the programme was instrumental in my obtaining seven distinctions in matric,” said Blaze. Reflecting on her matric year, Blaze says limited resources, online learning and having to take extra precautions regarding health and safety added to her stress.

While she was dedicated, persevered and was committed, it was the love and inspiration she received from her family that ultimately helped her achieve her success, she said. “Despite the adversities we face, my mom always remains positive and believes in my potential, which has helped me to stay strong in the toughest of times and to never give up on my dreams. “My daily motivation is knowing that by persevering through my hardships and overcoming each obstacle, a better life awaits my family and I in the future,” said Blaze.

Once she has completed her studies, Blaze plans to “give back to the Wentworth community, where I grew up”. Manager of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement at Engen, Dr James Nyawera, said he is proud of Blaze and all the EMSS pupils who completed matric in 2021, despite extremely trying circumstances. “Well done to all for showing true grit and determination! It is Engen’s ultimate reward to help set talented people up to pursue stimulating careers that won’t only benefit them personally, but also their families and the broader economy of South Africa,” said Nyawera.

The Engen Maths and Science Schools have run for over 30 years, and offer underprivileged Grade 10-12 pupils free supplementary Maths, Science and English tuition on Saturdays at nine locations across South Africa. These include Cape Town at Belgravia and Manzombotho High, Port Elizabeth, East London, Cala and Johannesburg, and in KwaZulu-Natal where classes are hosted at Fairvale High School, Ganges High School, Howard College, and Mangosuthu University of Technology. Engen said the 429 matric class of 2021 attained a 77% overall pass rate of which 64% attained bachelor passes.