Durban - A Westville resident sustained injuries when a gang of armed suspects allegedly assaulted him just minutes after he pulled into his driveway. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the resident had just driven into his driveway when he was accosted by the gang.

The incident occurred at around 1.55pm on Thursday.

“As the resident opened his garage, a gang of four armed men who had arrived in a Ford SUV accosted him and assaulted him.

“One of the suspects appeared to be armed, although it was unclear whether it was a real firearm.

“The resident sustained head injuries during the assault.

“The resident’s wife heard the commotion and went to investigate.

“The suspects accosted her and dragged her down the stairs.

“She sustained bruising to her elbow. The suspects then turned and fled the scene.

“ER24 paramedics attended the scene of the crime, but the victims declined medical treatment.”

Westville SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

In a separate incident, an elderly Hillcrest resident sustained bruising to her wrists after a housebreaker confronted her in her home around 6.50pm on Thursday.

“The resident was sitting in the study when she heard noises in the house and she got up to investigate.

“Before she could even walk out of the study, a suspect rushed into the room and grabbed her hand, threatening to kill her if she made a noise.

“She managed to free herself from the suspect’s grip and locked herself in the garage, where she screamed for help.

“Her neighbours heard her screams and arrived to assist her.”

Mathios said on investigation, it was found that the suspect had gained entry into the home by forcing open a bathroom window and burglar bars.

“The suspect had ransacked the main bedroom and fled with a tablet and cellphone.”

The Mercury