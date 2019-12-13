Gumede, who is now a PR councillor in the municipality, was absent for the last council meeting of the year held at the ICC yesterday, and the opposition parties claimed that she had not attended council meetings since September.
DA chief whip Thabani Mthethwa said: “At today’s final eThekwini Council meeting for 2019, former mayor Zandile Gumede, who remains an ordinary member of the council, is again absent. Gumede has not attended a meeting of council since the beginning of September, when she arrived late to elect her successor, Mxolisi Kaunda.
“Our research also indicates that Gumede is not a member of any council committee and as such is not attending any other committee meetings. She continues to earn a salary from the municipal coffers despite not doing any work as a councillor and facing serious criminal charges.
“This is not fair to the ratepayers who continue to pay for a councillor who is not doing their work, but is busy with her political campaign,” he said.