Kalairani Chetty with her beloved guide dog, Eddie. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A Durban woman has expressed disappointment at how she and her family were refused entry into a popular Morningside restaurant because of her guide dog. Kalairani Chetty, who is partially sighted, has since called for eateries to educate themselves on the training of guide dogs.

Chetty and her family had booked a table at Mali’s Indian Restaurant for a Father’s Day lunch.

“When we arrived at the restaurant, we were told that I couldn’t enter with Eddie, my guide dog,” she said.

Chetty said despite several attempts by herself and brother-in-law Dr Dayalan Sundrum to explain her situation and the extent of Eddie’s training, they were told a dog was not allowed in the establishment.

“The restaurant was quite full and it was humiliating to be spoken to in that way,” she said.

Chetty said Eddie has undergone extensive training as a guide dog and went everywhere with her.

“I am visually impaired and Eddie is my eyes. He was wearing his harness, which has a sign that states that he’s a guide dog and I have an access card from the South African Guide Dogs Association. Eddie is trained on how to sit and won’t bother other people. He won’t jump to eat scraps from the table,” Chetty said.

She said that after speaking to the manager, who still refused them entry, she and her family left.

“We decided to go to another place to eat, but the ordeal left a bitter taste in our mouths. I’ve never been treated this way at any other restaurant. It was very embarrassing,” she said.

However, the restaurant owner has rejected Chetty’s claims. The man, who identified himself only as Rajesh, confirmed that the family had booked a table with them, however he said there was no mention of a guide dog. He said if they had told him about Chetty’s guide dog in advance, they would have made the necessary arrangements to accommodate them.

He said the family were rude to his staff and shouted at them.

“They told them they were going to put the incident on Facebook. We didn’t shout at them. We were trying to help. I have video footage of the lady (Chetty) walking normally and talking to customers without the dog. So in actual fact, they just wanted to be difficult. Not once did we tell them to leave,” he said.

He said he was seeking legal advice on the matter.

KZN Blind and Deaf Society public relations officer Denika Pillay said she was sorry to hear about the incident.

Earlier this year, the Department of Home Affairs was ordered to apologise to a woman after denying her dog entry into their offices. The matter was taken to the Equality Court which ruled in the woman’s favour.

The KZN Blind and Deaf Society said guide dogs served as valuable assistance to blind people.

The association has appealed to visually-impaired residents who use guide dogs, to report establishments which impede their constitutional rights.

“We’ll take action immediately. Contact us on 0313094991 or email [email protected] so we can ensure the rights of these people will never again be abused,” she said.

The Mercury