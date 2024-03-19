Woman working on the M4, found 20m down embankment following alleged hit and run

The driver of a white Hyundai SUV is being sought after an alleged hit and run on the M4 on Tuesday afternoon. IPSS Medical rescue said the worker is in a a critical condition after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle near Desainagar, located near Westbrook Beach, within eThekwini Municipality.

IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said at around 3.15pm IPSS Medical Rescue alongside IPSS Search and Rescue responded to reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. Meyrick said on arrival it was established that a 38-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle while working on road works on the M4. “The patient was found down an embankment approximately 20 metres from where the impact had occurred and was in a critical condition,” he said.

“The woman was airlifted by the AMS helicopter to an appropriate facility for further care. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue According to IPSS, the woman was stabilised on the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics before being carried up the embankment by IPSS Search and Rescue members with help from members of CERT. “The patient was airlifted by the AMS helicopter to an appropriate facility for further care,” said Meyrick. Meyrick said the the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, which is believed to be a White Hyundai SUV, fled the scene.