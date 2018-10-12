Durban - Police have recovered the body of a woman who drowned in the Umgeni River earlier today.

It is alleged that two women were seen walking in the vicinity of Riverside Road.

Marshall Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said the women were stopped by police officers who were conducting routine patrols.

"The officers stopped to interview the women and one of the ladies ran off. She ran into the river," he said.

Van Reenen said when paramedics arrived on the scene, the lifeless body of a female believed to be approximately thirty-five years of age was found on the river bank.

"There was nothing which could be done to assist her and she was declared deceased on arrival. The scene was handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing," van Reenen said.

He said police were also called out to the scene and would be investigating further.

The Mercury