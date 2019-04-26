The Mngeni River in full flood after the massive storm hit Durban on Monday. eThekwini council today declared a state of emergency in the city.

DURBAN - Striking workers from eThekwini Municipality’s water and waste water units have threatened to shut down the supply to Durban’s affluent suburbs if the city fails to meet their wage demands. More than 200 workers from the Pine­town, Mobeni and Springfield depots downed tools on Tuesday.

Workers refuse to attend to water disruptions caused by Monday’s flooding.

The employees are demanding salary level upgrades such as those given to Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans. They claim the veterans, who were employed in 2016, had been unfairly upgraded within a year.

“We are going to make sure the rich areas of Durban North and uMhlanga are left without water. That will get their (city’s) attention,” said a worker.

Since Monday, Chesterville, parts of Chats­worth, New Germany, Folweni and Mayville have been without water because of flood damage.

Last night, city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said it was in talks with the striking workers.

He said since Monday all internal avenues to ensure things returned to normal had been exhausted.

However, the city was open to negotiations and was optimistic about reaching a resolution soon.

Mayisela said the municipality would not entertain threats or violence and was working closely with the metro police and SAPS to ensure that acts of sabotage were prevented.

“The police are monitoring the situation. We are also depending on them for intelligence on whether such sabotage is planned. We will ensure the situation does not reach that point, so we are asking residents not to panic,” he said.

He also warned against believing false social media posts and voice notes that were intended to incite violence among the striking workers and spark fear in residents.

“It is election time so we will see a lot of faceless people making big accusations and calling for things like sabotage. We plead with the community not to entertain it or share it,” he said.

South African Municipal Workers Union eThekwini regional chairperson Abraham Xulu said they were not aware of the threats.

He said yesterday’s meeting between the city management and the unions had been positive.

“We are going to provide feedback to the workers tomorrow (today). It will be up to them what action they want to take after that,” said Xulu.

He said that if the workers were not happy with the outcome of yesterday’s meeting and decided they wanted to continue with the march to City Hall, they would support them.

City manager Sipho Nzuza on Wednesday urged the workers to return to work, saying the city had met trade union leaders and agreed on a way forward to resolve members’ grievances.

Meanwhile, the Silverglen community has yet to receive water tankers after having been without water since Monday. This week, some resorted to using buckets and bottles to collect water from a burst pipe in the road.

The ward councillor in Gillitts, Tex Collins, said those who could afford it were buying water while others were using water from Jojo tanks.

“We are concerned about the health of our people. We can’t even flush the toilets. The water from the Jojo tanks is not purified,” he said.

Residents have been warned not to collect water from burst pipes as they might contract disease and infections.

Professor Rajen Naidoo of the UKZN School of Nursing and Public Health said: “It is a major concern, especially if one has no idea what the source of the water is. It is likely to be contaminated water, and even boiling it would not suffice,” he said.

