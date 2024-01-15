Worry over study material shortage

Teacher unions have warned that thousands of pupils returning to school in KwaZulu-Natal this week will not have enough stationery supplies because funds have not been made available by the education department. “The Mercury” understands that the schools should have been paid their allocation last year in order to prepare for the 2024 academic year. They said because of the delay, parents will have to dig deep into their pockets to raise money to supplement the shortages of the supplies.

A teacher, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak, said at his school they had sent an appeal to parents asking for their intervention. “Even when the money is paid, it is not enough. This year we have asked the parents to donate R100 each in order to have essentials like photocopying paper. We do not know whether they will agree,” he said. Sibusiso Malinga, president of the National Teachers’ Union (Natu), said the union has received letters from school principals complaining that schools will not be able to supply thousands of pupils with essential school material.

“Only a quarter of the money required has been deposited, which means that the schools will not be able to meet the needs of its pupils this term that starts on Wednesday,” Malinga said. “For instance, if pupils require 15 exercise books, this year they might only get seven, which means that the parents will have to top up the rest. There are children that are looked after by their grandparents, who will not be able to buy these exercise books that will be required.” He said many school governing bodies have been sending letters asking parents to top up supplies that will be required at the schools. When the schools reopen, some parents will be asked to send printing paper because the schools do not have money for it.

“We are very concerned. I have experienced this personally, my children go to a public school and I have spent a fortune on supplies that should be provided by the school. “Our government tells the world that education is free and compulsory, yet we are going backwards. If we are really progressing in education, needy children should be getting uniforms from the school,” Malinga said. Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said the money should have been deposited in September last year.

“I was speaking to a principal in the Pietermaritzburg area who was saying they have not received their allocation from last year. If the money for exercise books and the like has not been paid, it falls on the parents to purchase those things.” DA MPL and spokesperson on basic education, Imran Keeka, said they have already received complaints from suppliers that section 21 schools have not paid them because the department has not paid them (schools) all the money due to them. “I will visit some of these schools prior to opening to discuss this with principals. It is indeed irresponsible of the department to have withheld this money. The DA calls upon MEC Frazer to stop sitting on her hands and to tighten the bolts on her department to ensure that schools are allocated their full funding,” said Keeka.