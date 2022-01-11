Young sisters rushed to hospital after being rescued from near-drowning in uMdloti

DURBAN - Two sisters were rescued by lifeguards and members of the public after they got into difficulty while swimming at uMdloti beach today. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at uMdloti beach just before 3.30pm.

Herbst said reports indicated that an 11-year-old and 14-year-old got into difficulty while swimming. He said both victims were pulled to shore by lifeguards assisted by members of the public. “The patients, both female, had ingested water and were battling to breathe. The young girls were treated on scene by emergency care practitioners,” said Herbst.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was also called to the scene. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a frantic call at 3.33pm and were informed that the children were at risk of being swept out into deeper waters. Balram said the Rusa Robinson R44 helicopter with a medic on board took off to provide aerial assistance.

Herbst said that, once stabilised, the patients were transported by Netcare and Rusa to hospital for further care. Two sisters were rescued after they got into difficulty while swimming at uMdloti beach. Both girls were treated and transported to hospital by Netcare 911 and Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa). Picture: Rusa

Last week The Mercury’s sister publication the Daily News reported that an adult and a 14-year-old child were taken to hospital by ambulance after they survived a near-drowning in the Glenmore Beach area on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) service, who were on the scene, said when emergency services arrived they found two patients being treated by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward. The child was transported to hospital for further care.