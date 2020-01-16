Durban - Community activist, Yousuf Ahmed Deedat, remains in a critical condition at a medical facility in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
According to spokesperson for the Deedat family, Professor Salim Abdool-Karrim, Deedat is in a coma.
"His vitals sings and heart rate is fine. We anticipate that the next 48 hours will be critical for the family," he said.
Abdool-Karrim said Deedat's family remained at his side at the hospital and are hopeful that he will recover.
"It is a very tough time for the family. Everyone is going through a difficult time," he said.