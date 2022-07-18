Zandile Gumede corruption trial adjourned because of legal representation issues for some accused

Durban – The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and others was adjourned in the Durban High Court on Monday as issues regarding legal representation for some of the accused emerged. During a court appearance, the court was informed that there was an issue with legal representation for some of the accused due to challenges including a lack of funds.

The case has now been adjourned to July 27. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said last week that the trial of Gumede and 21 others (including persons and companies) was expected to start on Monday, July 18. “The accused in this matter are an array of eThekwini municipal officials (current and past), ward councillors, business people and their companies.

“The State alleges that eThekwini officials, including the city manager and ex-mayor, circumvented the supply chain management (SCM) processes on a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender, for the benefit of identified service providers for over R300 million.” The NPA said the accused faced charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, among others. On Monday morning, ANC heavyweights in the eThekwini region arrived at the Durban High Court in a show of support for the former mayor who was elected regional chairperson at the recent elective conference.

