Zille taken to task over apartheid tweet

Durban - Senior black DA members have lodged formal complaints against Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille for her “apartheid tweets”. Zille is once again in hot water after posting a controversial tweet in which she said that there were more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. Khume Ramulifho confirmed last night that he had sent a formal complaint via email to DA leader John Steenhuisen and deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters. Ramulifho said he received confirmation from Walters that the matter was directed to the party’s federal legal commission (FLC) for action to be taken against Zille. He said Zille’s tweets were in breach of the party’s constitution and its social media policy.









“Her tweets amount to misconduct. I respect that she has a right to her personal views. However, as a party we are trying to build one nation for all. We are still dealing with the inequalities of the past and now, more than ever, we South Africans needs to rally together instead of create divisions along racial lines,” he said.

Ramulifho said that while he was not an ANC member, one could not reduce what the ANC had done for the freedom of the country.

“We cannot undermine the role played by a number of people in the country.

“Apartheid was a crime against humanity and we cannot applaud anything from that time,” Ramulifho said.

Hlanganani Gumbi, the second complainant, said he believed Zille’s tweets were a breach of the federal constitution and social media policy.

He said he filed the complaint with Walters.

“All I can say is I have filed the complaint and it was confirmed by both Thomas and Helen that the referral to FLC was accepted. The rest is up to the party process,” Gumbi said.

On Tuesday, Steenhuisen criticised Zille, saying she was incorrect in her reference to racist laws.

This was after ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete called on the opposition party to discipline Zille. She had posted on her Twitter page that had it not been for former president FW de Klerk dismantling the apartheid regime, “the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called Liberation camps and infighting.

“They (ANC) had no viable armed struggle to speak of.”

The former Western Cape premier also wrote: “Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong.

“But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this.”

This week, joint efforts by South African and American activists saw an invitation for former apartheid president De Klerk to address a US gathering withdrawn.

De Klerk was invited to participate in one of a series of interviews that Jonathan Granoff, the president of the Global Security Institute, was conducting with the American Bar Association.

Steenhuisen said yesterday that he had spoken directly to Zille.

“Helen has referred her tweet to the party structures to determine whether she has breached any rules or regulations of the party.

“She also made the comment that there are more racist laws now than there were under apartheid.

“This is not true, and I can’t see any evidence for it,” said Steenhuisen.

He said the country was an infinitely better, more just and humane society now than it was under apartheid because of its Constitution that guarantees everyone’s place and contribution, and which sees every person as equal before the law.

“That said, we have a government that is increasingly and deliberately driving wedges between South Africans, trading in racial divisiveness and making some South Africans feel as though they don’t belong.

“This is totally wrong. And law which excludes on the basis of race is inherently wrong,” said Steenhuisen.

Legoete said Zille, whom he described as suffering a “hangover of white supremacy agenda”, was a reflection of the DA’s state.

“The action must be taken by the DA itself, if it does not represent the interest of white supremacy.

“They must discipline her because she is their leader and what she says represents their policy position, because the position she holds now in the DA is equivalent to the secretary-general in the ANC, which is not a small position,” he said.

Legoete said the DA should be subscribing to the preamble of the country’s Constitution, which rejects apartheid.

He said Zille had implied that De Klerk had done a favour by releasing political prisoners, allowing those exiled back into the country and unbanning the ANC and PAC.

“Many of our people had to lay down their lives for us to be where we are, many of our leaders had to be in prison, many of the families of the activists had to suffer.

“It (dismantling of apartheid) was not a favour. Helen Zille is just suffering from colonial fatigue.

“She is just a damn racist who needs rehabilitation,” said Legoete.

In reaction to Zille’s statement, Unisa political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni said Zille had undermined the struggle against apartheid by referring to it as “the so-called struggle”.

“Which means it never occurred and instead a white apartheid leader did it all by himself and freed blacks who should be eternally grateful,” wrote Fikeni.

Zille did not answer her phone and did not respond to questions sent to her via WhatsApp and SMS.

However, she later wrote on Twitter: “100% expresses my foundational belief. We were minority under apartheid. We remain a minority today”.

The Mercury