Zulu king and amakhosi to meet in Ulundi

Durban – Amakhosi are set to meet Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Ulundi on Tuesday. The meeting, which has been confirmed by chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders Sifiso Shinga, is expected to deal with issues affecting traditional leadership in the province.

The chairperson said the amakhosi were looking forward to the meeting with the king. The meeting comes after issues related to the leadership of the Ingonyama Trust Board were raised. Shinga said while they were going to discuss traditional leadership, they could not say if the Ingonyama Trust issue would be addressed.

“We do not know what will be discussed in the meeting, but we hope to get clarity on the Ingonyama Trust matter,” he told “The Mercury” on Monday. The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) is said to administer 29.67% of KZN land with the king as the sole trustee and amakhosi overseeing the land use on his behalf. Recently there has been confusion over who the chairperson of the ITB is – Jerome Ngwenya or Inkosi Thanda Mzimela. However Mzimela represented the board at a Parliament portfolio committee on Agriculture and Land Reforms last week.