Zulu King calls for a minute of silence to honour his late father

Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on all members and friends of the Zulu nation to observe a minute of silence on Tuesday to honour the third anniversary of the passing of his father, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. King Misuzulu’s Traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, in a statement said King Zwelithini was a symbol of unity and peace in KwaZulu-Natal and “will always be cherished in the hearts of millions of Zulus in South Africa and throughout the world”.

“Observing a minute of silence at work, school or home will be a fitting tribute to the memory of our late King who was much loved and admired throughout the country. “His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will lead the Royal family and amabutho at the 110th anniversary commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo that will take place at KwaCeza, Zululand on 16 March 2024.” Buthelezi said the unveiling of the statue of King Zwelithini that was scheduled for this week has been postponed in order to allow the King Dinuzulu commemoration to precede other royal events.

King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was the son of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu and Queen Thomozile Ndwandwe. He assumed the throne at the age of 23 in 1971 before thousands of well wishers. Post-1994, the king became a leading figure in KZN and the country. His influential role saw him given the honour of opening the KZN legislature before the premier delivers his state of the province address. As a descendant of the legendary King Shaka, during his time, he carried the Zulu torch on prominent traditional events like Umkhosi Womhlanga, Umkhosi Wokweshwama and Umkhosi Woselwa.