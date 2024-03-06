Zulu king “not part” of commemorative event to honour King Dinuzulu

The office of the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation announced that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will not attend the event to commemorate the 110th anniversary of King Dinuzulu. The event is scheduled to take place on March 10.

In a statement issued by the Zulu Prime Minister Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, it seems the King’s office took offence to the date of the event being announced with ‘’consultation’’ “In response to numerous media requests regarding the KZN Government's '110th Anniversary of King Dinuzulu' event scheduled for 10 March 2024, His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has instructed me to convey the following: “His Majesty the King will not attend the event.His Majesty will not be represented by any delegation from the Royal family.

“While His Majesty appreciates Government's efforts to honour King Dinuzulu, it is imperative that the dates and venues for such important Royal events are approved by His Majesty the King before being publicised,” said the statement. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube kick-started the 110-year commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo by laying wreaths in a cell in which the late King was incarcerated at Old Pietermaritzburg Prison, which has been converted into a museum. The wreath laying ceremony took place Tuesday. The provincial government has said this event commemorates a pivotal figure in the country's history and underscores the Provincial Government’s commitment to respect the Zulu Royal Household by honouring Zulu culture, customs and heritage.