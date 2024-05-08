Zuma remains MKP leader, says IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday responded to attempts to remove Jacob Zuma as leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), saying the former president remained the registered leader of the party and only he could give it instructions on removing candidates from its list for the elections. Jabulani Khumalo, who registered the party last year but was expelled last month, wrote to the IEC and asked the commission to remove Zuma as the “face of MKP and as the president of the MKP”.

Khumalo also wrote a letter to Zuma, dated May 5, informing him of his precautionary suspension as a result of “acts of misconduct in relation to the activities of the MKP”. He said these acts had brought the party into disrepute and caused confusion “within the broader public and the membership of the MKP”. “Specifically, you have purported to suspend me as the president of the party without following the procedures prescribed by the constitution of the party.”

On the same day, Khumalo wrote to the IEC, saying: “I write to you in my capacity as the president of MKP. This is to request the immediate removal of Mr Zuma’s name as the face of MKP and president of MKP.” He said that prior to registering the ANC splinter grouping, he had consulted with Zuma and had sought his advice on the new formation. “During those consultations, Mr Zuma proposed that any name of the party should be aligned with the ANC because there are too many political parties and the brand of the ANC is entrenched within the public and the population.”

Khumalo accused Zuma of trying to hijack the political party and pushing him aside. “In the circumstances, I request urgently that the electoral commission remove Mr Zuma’s name as the face of the MKP. He should be immediately removed as president. “He occupies both positions through fraudulent and illegal manoeuvres. The interim executive will be taking steps immediately to address the conduct of Mr Zuma.”

The IEC in a statement on Tuesday confirmed it had received Khumalo’s letter but said it does not involve itself in internal affairs of political parties. “The commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since April 10, 2024,” the IEC said in its statement.

The MKP on Tuesday said the national leadership core “remains united, resolute and intact”. “As confirmed by the IEC, president Jacob Zuma remains the one and only leader and president of MK Party and continues to lead the party with strength and conviction. “Mr Khumalo’s expulsion from the party further signifies our commitment to the principles for which we stand,” the party said in a statement.

It said that Zuma, “the true architect behind the formation of the MK Party, including its name and launch date”, continued to guide the movement. Khumalo could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. Khumalo and other senior leaders Ray Khumalo, Lebo Moepeng, Bheki Manzini and Rochelle Davidson were expelled from the party last month on allegations that they were working with outside forces to infiltrate the MKP.

“At a meeting by the national leadership core, and in light of attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party, whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has taken a decision to expel the comrades,” national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela said after the leaders were expelled. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said Khumalo’s claims were very concerning for the newly formed party. “I don’t think that Mr Khumalo is handling this issue correctly. The least he could have done, if he felt aggrieved that he was suspended or expelled from the party, would have been to follow the party’s procedures.

“He could have appealed against the decision within the internal structures of the interim structure of the organisation. If that failed then he could have taken the matter through the legal route.” Mngomezulu said Khumalo calling for Zuma’s provisional suspension only makes the situation worse.