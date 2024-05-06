Zuma’s disciplinary hearing postponed

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Sunday that the disciplinary process against former president Jacob Zuma scheduled for Tuesday had been postponed. He said this was necessary after internal and external security assessments were submitted to the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) to put aside any large gatherings that had the potential to attract violence. Zuma’s disciplinary hearing would proceed but at a later stage.

The MK Party (MKP) issued a statement on Sunday saying that Zuma had been invited to participate in the hearing virtually but he had rejected this idea. The former president would physically attend on Tuesday without any MKP supporters. Mbalula said the party’s constitution called for the national executive committee and his office to respect the integrity and independence of the NDC and to take all steps to support its work, including ensuring the safety of its members. “In pursuance of this duty and based on an assessment of the security situation prevailing at Luthuli House, the SGO (secretary-general’s office) was advised that activities that have the potential to attract large gatherings that might result in violent or disruptive behaviour are not advisable, especially so close to Election Day,” Mbalula said. “This is exacerbated by the activities of certain political parties in organising demonstrations and sit-ins at Luthuli House.”

Mbalula said it was in this context that the NDC was requested to be “mindful of these concerns and consider holding in abeyance any disciplinary proceedings that require in-person meetings at Luthuli House until after the 2024 elections”. If the NDC makes a finding against Zuma, he would be the most prominent ANC member and the first former leader to be expelled. The ANC has charged Zuma with contravening Section 25.17 of its constitution, a charge that is related to misconduct for publicly stating that he intended to vote for the rival MKP. The counts against him include urging his supporters to oust the ANC in the elections at the end of the month, and appearing on the MKP’s list of parliamentary candidates.

According to the charge sheet, the second alternative charge is that, on December 16, Zuma “pledged not to campaign for the ANC (or ANC of Ramaphosa, as you describe it) in 2024, contrary to what you undertook when you took the (ANC) membership oath”. The second count Zuma faces is that he has joined and is supporting a party other than the ANC or its alliance partners, “in that you appeared on the list for public representatives of the MK Party, contrary to the rule because the MKP is not an organisation that is in an alliance with the ANC”. The MKP said it rejected the “false allegations by the ANC” of possible violence if party members demonstrated their support for Zuma in a peaceful manner.

“The MK Party and its members have demonstrated in various cities and at different courts in South Africa without a single incident of violence. This can only mean that any acts of violence will therefore come from the ANC,” it said. The party said Zuma had requested that the MKP not attend the disciplinary hearing at Luthuli House “due to the ANC’s threats of violence, which could lead to a possible repeat of the Shell House Massacre or even the Marikana Massacre”. “With the excuse of ‘security concerns’ out of the way, President Zuma will attend the NDC hearing on his own at 10h00 on Tuesday, as agreed by the parties in terms of the NDC invitation which President Zuma already accepted.”