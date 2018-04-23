Durban - African Democratic Change (ADeC) has rubbished claims that former party leader Makhosi Khoza quit amid disciplinary proceedings brought against her by her critics.

The party also said, despite losing Khoza, who was the face of the party, it was still registered with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa and would take part in elections.

Khoza’s opponents Mpho Ramakatsa and Lufuno Gogoro, who had recently called for her to resign as ADeC leader, insisted that they were not only members but also helped establish the party.

Khoza, an outspoken former ANC Member of Parliament announced her retirement from politics on Saturday, barely four months after the formation and launch of ADeC.

ADeC national board organiser Nathaniel Bricknell said yesterday that Ramakatsa and Gogoro were rejected admission as members because of their tendency to hop between political parties and trying to “to take over”.

Ramakatsa left the ANC after taking it to court, leading to the dissolution of the Free State executive committee in 2012.

He was axed from the EFF in 2015. Gogoro had been with the IFP, ANC, EFF and Black First, Land First (BLF) before he tried his luck with the ADeC, where he claimed to be its ­national co-ordinator.

“There is no disciplinary action against Makhosi, they can’t walk into ADeC, declare themselves members and discipline members, that is completely unheard of. We have sent them letters that they desist from using the name of the party,” said Bricknell.

Ramakatsa confirmed receiving the letter but said he did not recognise the structure that had sent it.

“I was part of the consultation processes that led to the founding conference where we agreed to form a political party yet a board of an NGO is sending me letters,” he said.

According to Ramakatsa, Khoza registered the party as an non-governmental organisation (NGO) without consulting party leadership.

But Bricknell said an NGO was registered as a holding body for ADeC before the political party was launched and that members were aware of this.

“The purpose of this was to ensure transparency in party funding and the auditing process and we remain a political party as such registered with the IEC and will partake in elections,” he explained.

He also dismissed claims that Ramakatsa and Gogoro were founding members of ADeC, saying they approached Makhosi a week before the launch.

“They said they were treated badly in previous parties and were looking for a political home.

“As per our constitution we put them on probation but ultimately they were rejected.

“They have no legal grounds, they are not members,”said Bricknell.

Khoza could not be reached for comment yesterday.

The Mercury