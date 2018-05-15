Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 for respected photographer, struggle activist and recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga, Sam Nzima. The 83-year old photographer died in hospital on Saturday in Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa said Nzima will be remembered for his significant contribution he made through photojournalism during the struggle against the vicious racist regime. Through his lens, he placed the brutality of the apartheid police in the international spotlight.

“Mr Nzima will further be remembered for his iconic photograph of a dying young Hector Peterson which became a symbol of resistance against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in the black schools. We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Nzima family and his relatives. May his soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa said.

He has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Mpumalanga province on Saturday, May 26 - the day of the funeral.

The Mercury