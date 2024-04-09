Editorial: Cops must defend themselves, but act within the law

In the battle against crime, the recent actions of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the Mariannhill incident near Pinetown, where nine suspects were shot and killed, raise complex and contentious issues. It’s undeniable that the police play a vital role in rooting out violent criminals who pose a threat to communities, and commendations are due for their efforts in tackling such crimes.

The gang of suspects, predominantly young individuals, had instilled fear and chaos in the community for months, prompting some residents to flee their homes. In such dire circumstances, it’s understandable that the police responded with force to neutralise the threat. In a province as volatile as KwaZulu-Natal, where crime rates are alarmingly high, the ability of law enforcement to employ lethal force when necessary is crucial in maintaining public safety. Police officers cannot be expected to lay down their lives passively when confronted by armed and dangerous criminals.

They must have the means and the authorisation to defend themselves and the innocent bystanders they are sworn to protect. In the face of imminent danger, the use of force becomes not only justifiable but necessary. However, while recognising the necessity of police action in confronting violent criminals, it’s imperative to caution against the dangers of extra judicial killings. The principle of the rule of law is fundamental to the functioning of any modern society, and the arbitrary execution of suspects by law enforcement undermines this principle.

In a country with an independent judiciary, police officers cannot be allowed to assume the roles of judge, jury, and executioner. However, resorting to the indiscriminate killing of suspects without due process must be unequivocally condemned. Allowing such actions to continue unchecked poses a grave threat to the fabric of our society. Therefore, it is imperative that oversight bodies such as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate are equipped with the necessary resources and authority to thoroughly investigate instances of police misconduct.