Editorial: Malatji shows poor grasp of KZN politics

The recent remarks by Collen Malatji, leader of the ANC Youth League, suggesting that voting patterns in KwaZulu-Natal are dictated by tribal lines, are not just ill-considered but also inappropriate. During a recent media briefing at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg, Malatji expressed concerns about KZN’s historical voting trends, implying tribal affiliations pose a challenge to the governing party.

While Malatji, as a young politician, is entitled to his opinions, he must not confuse opinion with fact. His assertions not only distort reality but also misrepresent the political landscape of KZN. The ANC is often described as a “broad church”, known for transcending ethnic divides – a feat that has eluded many African nations.

Therefore, it is concerning to see a young politician within the ANC attributing the party’s challenges in the province to tribalism. Malatji overlooks the diversity within KZN, assuming that the political choices of its residents are solely influenced by ethnic backgrounds. While Zulu speakers predominate in the province, their political allegiances are not solely determined by ethnicity.

It is incumbent upon senior ANC leaders to educate Malatji about KZN’s recent political history to prevent the dissemination of falsehoods and misinformation. KZN has a unique political landscape, evident since the dawn of democracy. Although the IFP initially emerged victorious in the province during the 1994 elections, the ANC has since gained significant ground, securing control in subsequent elections. Despite Malatji’s claims, the ANC’s electoral success in KZN cannot be simplistically attributed to tribal politics.

Today, KZN remains a fiercely contested province, with various political parties vying for dominance. The ANC, IFP, EFF, MKP and other emerging parties all see KZN as a battleground. Far from being a stronghold for any single party, KZN exemplifies democracy in action, where electoral outcomes are uncertain and subject to political dynamics rather than tribal affiliations. Malatji’s remarks fail to grasp the complexity of KZN’s political landscape and undermine efforts to promote inclusive politics in the province.