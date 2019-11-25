Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is one of South Africa’s most respected figures, says the writer.

LETTER - I felt absolutely privileged to have been able to watch and listen to one of the most brilliant lectures of undiluted, hard-hitting fact on Saturday afternoon, November 23. This was Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s brilliant presentation at the 17th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture.

This treasure of enlightenment was delivered by a man I respect and hold in high esteem, as one of the strongest pillars of truth and courage, in present day South Africa - Chief Justice Mogoeng.

Not only is he a pillar of excellence, a mouthpiece of undiluted hard-hitting fact and truth and an advocate for the independence of our justice system, but he is also a treasure in the heavily depleted treasure chest of present day South Africa. May he be protected from all harm, remain solid in his vision and holding all to account who may wish to bring harm to our country!

His speech was so holistic, factual and touched on so many aspects we have witnessed throughout a number of years, both before and post the era of a democratic South Africa.