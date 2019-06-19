FILE - In this June 21, 2015 file photo, former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, wearing a red jumpsuit that designates he has been sentenced to death, raises his hands inside a defendants cage in a makeshift courtroom at the national police academy, in an eastern suburb of Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, June 17, 2019, Egypt's state TV said that the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died. (AP Photo/Ahmed Omar, File)

OPINION - Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected president and perhaps the first Muslim leader to be elected in a free and fair election, sadly passed away while in detention. Let us always remember and honour the legacy of Morsi, the founder of true democracy in the Arab and Muslim world.

It could be argued the greatest heroes are not those who are there at the end of justice, but those who pave the road to justice but don’t live to see the full fruits of their labour.

Morsi earnestly believed that in the midst of death, life persists. In the midst of untruth, truth persists. In the midst of darkness light persists.

He refused to repay hate with hate and instead did everything to seek reconciliation between all sections in the divided Middle East.

He sincerely believed that the end of violence or the aftermath of violence is bitterness.

The aftermath of non-violence is reconciliation and the creation of a beloved community.

A boycott is never an end within itself. It’s merely a means to awaken a sense of shame within the oppressor, but the end is reconciliation, the end is redemption.

The memory of Mohammed Morsi and his Yeoman service to humanity will now live long and achieve immortality when most of us lesser men will have died and been forgotten.

Morsi lived and laboured and devoted all his remaining strength to the fight against tyranny, and he championed unflinchingly the case of democratic rights for all in Africa and the war-ravaged areas of the Middle East.

He was a rarity upon the African scene and his untimely absence leaves an aching void. The Muslim world will never be the same. His death reminds all of us that if you oppose the rulers of the New World Order, you will pay the ultimate price.

The Mercury