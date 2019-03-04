Pastor Alph Lukau claimed this man was raised from the dead during one of his Sunday services. Photo supplied.

DURBAN - What a trompe-* ’il on social media to see a dead man waking up from his coffin as Pastor Alph Lukau prayed over him! I am a Christian and have never witnessed this resurrection before. And behold, he had a cellphone in his front pocket. I wonder what networks operate in Heaven and in hell?

In an ironic turn-around of events, another stage actor, Pastor Paseka Mboro, has criticised such acts, calling them a mockery of the Holy Spirit. One must remember that Pastor Mboro heads the Incredible Happenings Church and once proclaimed that he went to hell and killed Satan.

In 2016, he claimed to have gone to Heaven and took photos with his Samsung cellphone which he tried to sell at R5000 apiece! I am surprised that brand leaders Samsung didn’t grab the opportunity to use his gimmick in an advertisement calling their next model Samsung Heaven!

South African society has no place for such nonsense propagated by these so-called men of the cloth. South Africa is a haven and breeding ground for these self-styled preachers. They usually have not had much luck at home, so they seek out greener pastures in South Africa, where they dream of corralling the unthinking herds to salvation.

These guys are accomplished performers, gathering followers - winning the hearts and minds of the poor, the downtrodden, the marginalised, the desperate. At bedrock, it’s a matter of well-choreographed charisma. They are masters in the art of mass market manipulation.

These acts seem to be a case of there being much in the showroom window of holy proclamation and advocacy, but nothing in the stockroom of spirituality. When these videos go viral on social media, it spreads like a forest fire. This is not news, but compost!

