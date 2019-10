LETTER: Farook Khan remains an abiding symbol of excellence









A READER mourns the death of veteran journalist Farook Khan. LETTER - It was with profound sadness that I heard of the death of journalist Farook Khan. His journalism was nuanced, insightful and well-informed. He leaves behind a rich legacy of journalism that impacted people around the world. Khan stood up for journalistic principles in the face of attempts to subvert them. His legacy will serve as an inspiration and beacon to his colleagues and to his community. Khan was a journalist’s journalist; his work ethic and passion for journalism were second to none.

His death is a devastating loss to the world of words, and to our understanding of power and its reach.

His works were a gift to everyone who had the pleasure of reading him.

The writing world has begun mourning the loss of a true legend, who had a marvellous, rigorous mind.

His original, rich language, moral strength and fight for justice and peace will be his eternal legacy. He was tenacious, but patient and kind.

He was scrupulous about facts and generous in spirit. He wrote about any subject with flair and was admired for his wit and lucidity.

He displayed independence and extraordinary will in pursuing truth.

His pen might as well have been a scalpel, as he could slice past pretence to lay his subject bare.

I was fortunate to have known him. He will remain an eternal symbol of individual excellence.

The Mercury

