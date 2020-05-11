LETTER: Ground SAA the ticket has expired

LETTER - When will those in government really show us what their intellect levels are? This continual debate and extension about the life of SAA should now stop. The taxpayers in this country have had enough of SAA. With all world airlines in a mess, does one truly think that any right minded private individual or company would want to invest in SAA without having a controlling hand in the running of the airline? That is, if there are any of these people around. Mr Pravin Gordhan, your thinking is, to say the least, ludicrous if you think that this will happen.

No one in their right mind would invest in a state-owned enterprise run by appointed ANC comrades - the record of the state of all the SOEs is enough proof.

This airline was sunk and partially buried long before Covid-19 hit us, yet we still carry on procrastinating on the issue.

Anyway the airline was way over staffed when compared to other airlines. It’s ironic that those responsible for its demise - it was in a fairly healthy position prior to 1994 - are still at large and enjoying their freedom when they all should be in jail behind bars. We now know that all those ANC comrades involved will never ever go to jail, as it seems to be the culture of the ANC to protect its comrades at all costs. As SAA was run into the ground by the ANC, now let the ANC deal with the unemployment problem. No one else can be blamed.

No more of our taxpayers' money is to be used to save SAA. The government is already borrowing huge amounts of money from overseas institutions to survive and still wanting to pour some of it down the drain via SAA. What one wonders is whether those in charge of our finances really know what they are doing insofar as getting their priorities right.

The Mercury