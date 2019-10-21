LETTER: How will mayor deliver on clean audit promise?









eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda inspecting cars during the launch of the 2019 Transport Month at a roadblock in Durban this month. A writer asks Kaunda to explain how the city’s finances will be fixed if, under his watch as transport MEC, there was rampant irregular expenditure in that department. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) LETTER - In Thursday’s Mercury last week, as well as in the weekend’s Sunday Tribune, much was made about rampant irregular expenditure at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport. It was reported that in the 2017-2018 financial year, the department’s cumulative irregular spending figure was almost R11billion. They received a qualified audit and were hauled before Scopa (Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts). While this matter is being ably handled by my colleagues in the Provincial Legislature, I think the matter as it relates to eThekwini Municipality requires closer examination. The city’s new mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, served as MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison from June 2016 until his election into municipal office in September.

One of the biggest commitments Kaunda and his deputy, Belinda Scott, have made is to clean up the city’s finances. It’s a commitment we as the DA have welcomed and supported.

Irregular expenditure in eThekwini Municipality is out of control due to bad planning, non-compliance with supply chain management processes and a complete lack of accountability.

The latest figure was a staggering R1.5 billion.

The critical question is how is mayor Kaunda planning to deliver on this promise when it’s clear he was unable to do so in his previous post?

Delivering clean audits and reducing dodgy spending involve a number of different factors and a variety of people, but MECs have a clear role in providing ethical leadership, commitment, and the promotion of good governance.

Scopa chairperson, MPL Maggie Govender, described the financial problems in mayor Kaunda’s former department as “like a runaway train”.

The same could be said about eThekwini, which is in the worst state it’s ever been.

So why doesn’t the mayor explain to the people of Durban how he plans to fix our problems, when it seems he’s left a horrible mess behind him in the province?

Despite my best hopes, Durban’s version of the “New Dawn” is on increasingly shaky ground.

The Mercury