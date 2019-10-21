It was reported that in the 2017-2018 financial year, the department’s cumulative irregular spending figure was almost R11billion.
They received a qualified audit and were hauled before Scopa (Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts).
While this matter is being ably handled by my colleagues in the Provincial Legislature, I think the matter as it relates to eThekwini Municipality requires closer examination.
The city’s new mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, served as MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison from June 2016 until his election into municipal office in September.