The history of these indentured people, their trials and tribulations are documented in the Mercury.
What are the enduring qualities that can be attributed to this Indian group who rose from the crucible of the indentured system under British rule and the jaws of apartheid to the current system that offers freedom?
In spite of the most oppressive conditions of slavery under which the labourers toiled, there was a commitment to work ethic that turned the ailing economy of the province to one of great success.
This commitment is still characteristic of the Indian community.