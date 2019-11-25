LETTER: Indian community relegated to periphery of democracy in SA









Picture: SA Historical Museum LETTER: The month of November saw the arrival of indentured labourers from India to work on the sugar plantations in Natal. The history of these indentured people, their trials and tribulations are documented in the Mercury. What are the enduring qualities that can be attributed to this Indian group who rose from the crucible of the indentured system under British rule and the jaws of apartheid to the current system that offers freedom? In spite of the most oppressive conditions of slavery under which the labourers toiled, there was a commitment to work ethic that turned the ailing economy of the province to one of great success. This commitment is still characteristic of the Indian community.

Coming from a background of centuries of civilisation, the Indian community resorted to the spirit of self-help and that charitable spirit was the catalyst that uplifted their status. Realising that education was critical to their progress they made contributions to building schools.

Driven by their initiative and entrepreneurial spirit, they ventured into agriculture, commerce and manufacturing, serving both the urban and rural communities.

The Indians also made great impact on the liberation of the country.

In Long Walk to Freedom, Nelson Mandela acknowledged the contribution of the Indian leaders whose organisational skills rescued the ANC from collapse in the early years.

In spite of their contribution to the liberation of the country and the fight against race as criterion for judgement, the Indian community is relegated to the periphery of democracy through racially-based policies of black empowerment, affirmative action and racial quotas that are justified as measures to address “historic imbalances”.

Mr President, next year marks a period of 160 years of the Indians in South Africa. They worked themselves out of the indentured system and expanded to all spheres of life. They contributed to the liberation of a free society.

Yet disappointingly, the government functions in the apartheid mode of racial classification, as a criterion in its policies that conflicts with the fundamental principle of non-racialism enshrined in the Constitution. How can that be?

Mr President, you worked very closely with leading Indian intellects during the Codesa period and you know their contribution.

Today only one of them still stands by you in full support of all your efforts to rebuild the country.

It is during these times we see true leaders emerge to the forefront. Be that leader.

The Mercury