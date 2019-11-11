LETTER: Kidnapping shows need for proper surveillance









A READER writes about the kidnapping of Sandra Moonsamy, who has been found, and laments how criminals are resorting to new methods to make money. LETTER - When mother of two children Sandra Moonsamy was kidnapped in Pinetown six months ago it shocked everyone. How could someone today be so brazen as to ambush a vehicle in broad daylight and take away the driver? With modern technology and cameras installed everywhere, it just seemed that criminals wouldn’t take that chance, but it happened. I’m sure Sandra’s kidnapping caused the family tremendous anxiety because they had no idea where she was. After six months of waiting, many would have given up on the prospect of her being found alive. Thousands of people who knew the woman, and countless others who were simply touched by this tragedy, turned to prayer in the hope that there would be some divine intervention that would bring Sandra back.

When the news came that she was found chained in a house in Gauteng, reunited with her family, and four suspects arrested, it came as a welcome relief.

The police must be commended for persevering until they were able to find her. It was reported that this group of kidnappers belong to an international syndicate who prey on wealthy families by hijacking one of them so they can demand huge sums of money as a ransom.

As citizens we have to become vigilant and aware of these new crimes.

When our wives and children step out of the house, we aren’t certain whether they’ll return.

Criminals are now becoming more innovative and resorting to unconventional methods to make money.

I appeal to the municipality and the police to ensure that cameras installed on the highways and other strategic points are working and monitored by skilled personnel.

Sandra Moonsamy would have been found sooner had this been done.

We found that people observing the cameras are just civilians who have no clue about what’s going on, and in most cases the cameras are not functioning.

The Mercury