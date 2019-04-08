Rural housing in Odisha state. With a burgeoning population, India is strangely battling to fill the blocks it has built.

DURBAN - Landowners in South Africa currently face two major problems. Private homeowners in areas like Crossmoor in Chatsworth, Shallcross, Clare Estate and Reservoir Hills face the daily problem of mushrooming informal settlements encroaching on to their private properties. And then we have landowners who have undeveloped land purchased or inherited before 1994, who are targets of the proponents of the reappropriation of land without compensation campaign. Of these two, the former is more immediate.

Spurred on by big city lights and other trappings of modern life, the rural dwellers seek to trade the growing poverty of the incorrigibly retrograde interior for a piece of urban prosperity.

Not even the contrivance of regional shopping malls in rural areas with big retailers have thwarted the ruthless advance. And after their trek, they find opportunities in open swathes of land, causing once-thriving and peaceful suburbs to become a piece of urban detritus.

The stench of human effluvia and half-cooked food is thick in the air. Every germ will fester in these thriving and putrid conditions.

As resale property prices decline, even the “For Sale” signs are being stolen for firewood! IIlegal immigrants compound the problem.

The postcard view of our city disguises a degenerative reality. Just like the saltbox shacks of Mumbai and Delhi and the favelas of Rio de Janerio, ours are called “mjondols”. Previous white residential areas - once a railway worker’s paradise - have been gentrified since the early ’90s.

The housing shortage issue in our country must be laid firmly at government’s door. Have you ever taken a look on either side of the N3 while travelling to Joburg during the day?

There are thousands upon thousands of never-ending, rolling acres of land: lush and fertile. The same goes for the Eastern Cape escarpment. All you see on these drives is the odd stray animal, a lonely windmill here and there and sometimes a rusty gate.

I often wonder who really owns these great swathes of land? The government must seize this, electrify and pipe it, and release them for housing.

THE MERCURY