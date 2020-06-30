LETTER: Liverpool's Klopp is a footballing genius

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LETTER - In the almost three decades the Liverpool FC hierarchy took to find a coach with a winning formula, they went through a maze of football coaches in search of their elusive dream. But when the lanky German with protean ambition arrived at Anfield five years ago, he humbly asked for about the same amount of years to mould and gel a winning combination. The culmination of a 30-year dream came true last week when Liverpool won the English Premier League (EPL), courtesy of Chelsea beating Manchester City. But the celebrations, especially in Britain, were overshadowed by the global Covid-19 pandemic. With Britain just coming out of a stringent lockdown programme and social distancing still in force, police had a battle on their hands containing the celebratory parties with free-flowing booze and electrifying pyrotechnics. And who can blame the die-hard fans?

Jürgen Klopp has delivered on his mandate. In just five years he has taken Liverpool to the Europa League final, won the World Championships and Uefa Champions League and, finally, the EPL crown while our life-long pitch enemies Manchester United languish for a possible Champions League spot.

Indubitably this season’s team must be rated as one of the best in the world, with the likes of Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino becoming the hottest property in football.

Klopp did wonders at Borussia Dortmund, elevating them to the apotheosis of German football. He is nothing short of an avant-garde footballing genius, a soccer strategist, preceptor and guru and has the uncanny ability to get the best out of those willing to perform.

The entire team are a bunch of rare individuals, whose talents have stretched the very definition of genius.

The Mercury