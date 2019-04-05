Renewing your driver's license will be much easier with the new online booking system. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - I have just had the experience of twice visiting the traffic office at Camperdown to renew my and my wife’s driving licences. On arrival we were directed to an open window of a container where there was no one in attendance. I shouted through the window “Anyone home?” No reply. We waited in the drizzle for over five minutes before a lady appeared. We greeted her politely. No response, just an aggressive stare. I said we had come to collect our driving licences having applied for them more than five months ago .

The lady rudely asked if we had received an SMS telling us to collect our licences. I replied that we hadn’t, but because it was now over five months since we applied we presumed they would have been completed. I offered her our receipts as proof. She continued to stare at us aggressively and then without a word snatched the receipts from my hand and disappeared into the container.

Another five-minute wait in the drizzle. The lady returned with our files and threw them down in front of us and said: “Sign”, which we did and thankfully received our licences.

I then asked the lady why we had not received an SMS notifying us that the licences were ready for collection. She just stared at us. Before leaving I said I was sorry to see that she was such an unhappy person. She shouted back that she was always happy.

From my experiences at Camperdown I can only conclude that the management there must have programmed the staff to be as antagonistic and hostile as possible to the public, forgetting, of course, that it is we, the taxpayers who pay their salaries.

Public servants ? I don’t think so. ln case of future reappraisals I must sign myself: Unhappy camper.

THE MERCURY