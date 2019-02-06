"Speaking at the launch of the EFF manifesto, Julius Malema said that he did not trust National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi."

DURBAN - Speaking at the launch of the EFF manifesto, EFF leader Julius Malema said that he did not trust the newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi. President Cyril Ramaphosa knows that she will make the grade.

Malema says that he does not trust Batohi because she is too close to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The offices of the director of public prosecutions and of Public Enterprises are two separate entities, far apart. Do we trust Malema after his reckless speeches? He is a threat to democracy. He thinks that he is bigger than anyone in South Africa.

Malema is not a nation builder and can destroy what was built in the 25 years of democratic rule. He is like a car without a driver at the wheel, which is bound to crash and cause havoc.

He will scare away new investors and may cause the withdrawal of foreign investment, while creating massive unemployment, thus spelling disaster for the economic growth of our country.

I fail to understand why the youth support Malema. They don’t seem to realise that he is only power-hungry, while leading them like the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

I suppose that the majority of unemployed youth and those living in poverty have nothing to lose.

This is the youth of tomorrow, who expect to take their place in society and lead the nation.

What kind of South Africa can we expect for the future? I dread to think.

Malema is indeed a menace to South Africa.

- THE MERCURY