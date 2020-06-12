LETTER: Removal of Rhodes statue shows hypocrisy

LETTER - The renewed clamour by the educated ignorant for the removal of the statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oxford University reeks of hypocrisy (The Mercury, June 11). Afflicted by RDS - Rhodes Derangement Syndrome - which has induced emotional hyperventilation, their demands are devoid of credibility for the following reasons.

At a conference held at Oxford University in 2003 attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US president and Rhodes scholar Bill Clinton and Nelson Mandela, the Rhodes Trust was renamed the Mandela-Rhodes Trust. Concluding his speech on that occasion, Mandela quipped: “Cecil, you and I are going to have to work together now” (Daily Express, June 10, 2020).

Oxford University chancellor Lord Chris Patten has pointed out that each year at least 12 African students benefit from the Mandela-Rhodes Trust.

The custodians of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust, which is worth £100million (R2billion), have threatened to withdraw it if the university bows to demands to remove the statue of Rhodes.

As Lord Patten told the protesters, if they cannot embrace freedom of thought and the spirit shown by Mandela in 2003, they should consider enrolling at some other university.