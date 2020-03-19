LETTER: SA has to get serious about Covid-19 response
Recent studies place Sars-CoV-2 well within the range of infectiousness of smallpox.
Instead of doing what needed to be done, the department proceeded to roll out a symptomatic case definition which excluded the possibility of community infection at the stroke of a pen. Thus a poster issued by the city on March 1, directs people with Covid-19 symptoms to “seek assistance ONLY if they have travelled overseas or have come into contact with a person already diagnosed with Covid-19”.
The case definition appears to have been expanded since then by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) to include “have worked in or been to a health-care facility treating people with Covid-19; have a severe case of pneumonia with an unknown cause”.
One would have thought that the announcement of a national disaster would have motivated our health minister to call on the private sector, local drug companies and pathology labs and also to draw on other nations’ experience to roll out rapid testing and that the threshold of surveillance of the disease would have been lowered.
Instead the country has embarked on a course of denial as in the HIV era.
We must demand answers from our health administration, in particular with regard to the fiasco in which our borders to red zones such as Italy were left open for weeks, while the nation was entertained by the repatriation of citizens from Wuhan.
We must demand answers to the failure to announce a testing regime and roll-out of rapid testing.
As World Health Organisation director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission, and to do that, you must test and isolate. You cannot fight a fire blindfolded. And we cannot stop this pandemic if we don’t know who is infected.”
Test, test, test must be our mantra.
The Mercury