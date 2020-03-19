LETTER: SA has to get serious about Covid-19 response

OPINION: I have been calling for rapid testing ever since I discovered our Department of Health was misinterpreting both the mortality and infection rates of the Covid-19 disease. In essence, the department had its decimal places wrong and were inferring a similar R0 (average number of secondary cases of an infectious disease that one case would generate) to Mers and the flu. It turned out Sars-CoV-2 is an order or magnitude greater, that’s logarithmic 10 to the power of one.

Recent studies place Sars-CoV-2 well within the range of infectiousness of smallpox.

Instead of doing what needed to be done, the department proceeded to roll out a symptomatic case definition which excluded the possibility of community infection at the stroke of a pen. Thus a poster issued by the city on March 1, directs people with Covid-19 symptoms to “seek assistance ONLY if they have travelled overseas or have come into contact with a person already diagnosed with Covid-19”.

The case definition appears to have been expanded since then by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) to include “have worked in or been to a health-care facility treating people with Covid-19; have a severe case of pneumonia with an unknown cause”.

One would have thought that the announcement of a national disaster would have motivated our health minister to call on the private sector, local drug companies and pathology labs and also to draw on other nations’ experience to roll out rapid testing and that the threshold of surveillance of the disease would have been lowered.