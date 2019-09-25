SIXTEEN-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York, on Monday. Picture: LUCAS JACKSON, REUTERS

LETTER - A little girl is taking on the mighty world leaders on their lack of interest and inaction on the growing threat of climate change facing the world. In a passionate, rousing speech, 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg chastised leaders at the UN climate summit in New York, making them feel uncomfortable in their seats.

She had sailed across the Atlantic from Plymouth in England to New York to attend the climate change conference in a solar-powered yacht to demonstrate to the world how to reduce their carbon emissions.

Millions are starving, she said, and people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing, species of plants and animals are becoming extinct, oceans are being ravaged and are drowning in plastic, and forests are being chopped and burnt.

And all you’re concerned about is economic growth and trade wars, money and profits and, of course, political manoeuvring and power. How dare you? she asked them.

She stared across at Donald Trump when they crossed paths at the summit. But the US President didn’t stay for Greta’s speech, preferring to attend the conference on religious freedom. A climate change sceptic, he would have felt uneasy listening to a schoolgirl giving the world’s most powerful man lessons on climate change, the least of his priorities. “You’re failing us,” she admonished delegates, “and we will never forgive you. We are watching you.”

You had to admire this girl who should have been attending lessons in a school in faraway Sweden. But here she was in New York, giving world leaders a lesson on climate change.

How irresponsible we adults have become! In our greed, we lay waste to the Earth and now even want to mine under the sea.

