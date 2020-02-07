LETTER: Stop gambling with SA food production









President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS, Kopano Tlape LETTER - I don’t think the ANC score highly in foresight. Let’s leave the farmers alone and leave SA agricultural production to the experts. Is it really necessary for President (Cyril) Ramaphosa and the ANC to add to the woes of already embattled South African citizens, by embarking on land expropriation without compensation? How can our government possibly imagine that this will be of economic benefit to the people, and how could it succeed on such a course of action where Zimbabwe so dismally failed? Ramaphosa apparently brags that land expropriation will turn South Africa into a “Garden of Eden”. However, one does not require a very high IQ, to have no illusions about the empty utterances of the ANC, who in their past two decades in power have proved themselves to have the very opposite of the Midas touch.

Farmers who own and manage land have never had an easy job, and in a sense they never really truly own it, if their crop fails or there’s a drought they run the risk of it being reclaimed by the bank.

They have arguably the most important job in the country - that of affordably feeding the nation and providing food security.

Food is our primary basic need, without it we starve and die.

We should not gamble with our essential food production stability. Only 13% of South Africa is suitable for agriculture and only 3% of that is high quality land.

Many of our farmers are from Huguenot heritage, who carry a farming tradition that dates back to Roman times in the south of France. That kind of knowledge is priceless.

Let’s be real, first there is no substantial evidence that land ever was forcibly taken from black African farmers.

African people were more often than not nomadic pastoralists who grazed their sheep and cattle, and only engaged in small-scale agriculture.

They generally have very little experience in growing food on a scale sufficient to feed a nation.

Nevertheless, whatever happened back in times past is irrelevant, what matters is our collective food security today - it’s not land ownership that matters - it is the skill and expertise and the necessity of feeding a nation while keeping food costs as low as possible.

Why doesn’t the government begin by reforming government-owned land that is unproductive and not being used, and train novice farmers and see if they can make a success of that.

Begin with some relatively arid land and make it productive, rather than confiscate perfectly well-managed flourishing land, without compensation and hand it to inexperienced newbie farmers.

I think we could indeed turn Africa into a garden, by transforming arid land, what about the establishment of desalination plants and then creating pipelines to transport water into the arid regions and fertilising soil and terraforming arid lands into verdant farmlands?

No one does business with a thief.

Expropriation without compensation would result in the ANC being condemned under international law for actions that the world would condemn as being both racist and illegal and consequently South Africa would be regarded as a rogue state.

South Africa needs access to international financial markets because it has a trade and budget deficit.

What happens to land expropriated without compensation should the banks collapse?

It means no one will be able to provide the essential working capital.

If the farms collapse, then up to 95% of the existing black population will be at risk of starvation.

Please ANC, I think you better think it out again.

The times we live in are turbulent enough without you taking a gargantuan risk and making matters worse, please leave our agricultural food production to the experts. Hey ANC, leave our farmers alone.

The Mercury