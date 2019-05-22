TRUCK drivers are at risk of looters and the armed forces need to play a role to protect them and their cargo, says a reader.

DURBAN - The report in The Mercury yesterday, “Man killed in truck-looting shoot-out” refers. Stage-coaches during the Wild West in America, carrying cargo and passengers, regularly had an armed guard riding alongside the driver as protection against bandits.

The question is is that the route that every truck or tanker will have to resort to just to protect their cargo?

And who exactly will bear the extra cost besides the end user, who is the consumer? Must anarchy continue to add to our inflation woes?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made numerous calls to the local tourism industry to devise methods to attract foreigners to our country in order to improve our economy.

How is that possible when the entire universe is well aware of the reckless lawlessness of our country?

The answer is, until this country stabilises to a reasonable level, it is to completely change the role of our army, navy and air force.

Presently military personnel are probably languishing in lard, getting killed with boredom while rifles, tanks, aircraft and submarines are corroding away quietly.

The heavy military presence in Kashmir, politically right or wrong, does not seem to detract tourists from visiting that war-torn territory. A similar story emerges from clearly communist countries that use their military to maintain law and order, like Vietnam, where fear of crime is minimal and therefore tourism naturally thrives.

The mere presence of visible, armed soldiers all over our country does not necessarily make it an undemocratic one.

In fact the main role of our army is to constantly guard our precious, hard-fought- democracy not only during war.

We have never needed the army, navy, and air force, to show us their faces on every freeway, every town, village, city, airport and harbour!

A demand to the military: Ask not what we, the public and your paymasters, can do for you, but rather what can you do to save this country from anarchy?

THE MERCURY