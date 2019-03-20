DURBAN - Open letter to Faith Mazibuko: Ordinarily I would evince great respect when addressing an official of government when addressing them.

After listening to a clip that has gone viral in which you are heard delivering a pathetic, puerile and distinctly dictatorial rant at subordinates, let me state at the outset that I have no respect for you any longer.

You exhibited a gross lack of intellect, an abhorrent racist attitude, a hubris worthy of extreme censure and impudicity beyond the decorum expected of someone holding the office of MEC.

The apology that you were compelled to offer after your bosses realised the damage you have done is unacceptable. To say I was shocked would be understating the wrath and embarrassment I feel as a South African to know that we have the calibre of people like you heading taxpayer-funded government departments.

One cannot but help wonder what your subordinates have to endure with you being the MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation in Gauteng and with such a despicable attitude.

I don’t care if you are black, a woman a member of the ruling party - the moment you resort to racial terms, I will stand up to you.

The moment you show utter disrespect to fellow citizens only because you need to tick the box for political reasons, I will stand up to you.

You are not the law and neither is the party you belong to.

A simple and polite request is for you to quietly pack your bags, clean your desk and gently tiptoe out of office in stealth, because you are not the kind of people we want in office.

This advice is free in the interest of cleaning up South Africa from the muck that we are being plagued with.

THE MERCURY