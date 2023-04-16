No matter how evil a son is, a mother’s love knows no bounds. Sons who are murderers and rapists cause their mothers much worry, anguish and pain. In a heart-wrenching interview, Thabo Bester’s mother, Maria Mabaso, poured her heart out to an eNCA reporter, saying she longed to see her murderer and rapist son and give him a warm, motherly hug.

Like many children in South Africa, Bester was brought up by his maternal grandmother from the age of 1, as his mother was too busy earning a living. When the grandmother fell ill, she went to live with her daughter. Bester disappeared out of her life. Maria couldn’t visit her son in prison in Bloemfontein as she didn’t have the money to travel that distance. Neither did Thabo Bester make any attempt to see his mother. He was too busy running a scam business and leading a lavish lifestyle in Sandton with his doctor friend, Nandipha Magudumana. When she heard Bester had died in prison, burnt beyond recognition, his mother wanted to bury him. It was important that she, as Bester’s biological mother and as part of her tradition, bury her son.

But Nandipha wouldn’t let her. She picked up the body from prison and buried it. Now Maria knows it was not her son. Bester was enjoying life out of prison with his doctor friend. But while her son was a free man, the mother felt like a prisoner. Because of her son’s notorious reputation she was afraid to leave the house. She was getting dirty looks from her neighbours and threatening messages and phone calls. Bester’s dash to freedom has been brought to an abrupt halt. He and Nandipha were arrested in Tanzania.

Perhaps his mother’s wish could be answered. She may get her chance to see her son in prison, give him that hug and maybe alleviate her pain. * Thygaraj Markandan, Kloof. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.