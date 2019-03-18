Sonny Venkatrathnam on Robben Island in 2012 for the launch of Professor Ashwin Desai’s Reading Revolution - Shakespeare on Robben Island. Shelley Christians

DURBAN - The curtain falls for yet another fearless warrior of our freedom struggle. Surinarayan Kala Venkatrathnam (Sonny) was born on July 27 1935, in Seaview, Durban. He passed away in the city of his birth on March 15 2019.

Venkatrathnam’s grandparents originated in south India and were indentured to the plantations of colonial Natal by the British.

His first-generation South African parents were vegetable hawkers, who raised a tight-knit family of 12 children.

His politicisation in the 1950s came at the black section of the then University of Natal. Contemporaries included Judge Thumba Pillay, Professor Masizi Kunene, Kalakhe Sello, Pat Samuels and Phyllis Naidoo, among others.

University study, albeit under oppressive conditions, fostered a deep love for literature, which was an abiding passion throughout his life.

While the congress movement dominated the period, he was drawn to the Unity Movement and the African People’s Democratic Union of South Africa. His political activities drew the attention of the notorious Security Branch and he was repeatedly harassed.

In 1972, he was convicted in a terrorism trial and sentenced to Robben Island for six years, having earlier been held at Leeuwkop Prison.

On the Island, he was held in the single cells of the “terrorism section” with, among others, Saths Cooper, Strini Moodley, Walter Sisulu, Neville Alexander and Nelson Mandela.

In spite of their diverse ideological beliefs, firm friendships developed that lasted well into later decades.

Prior to his release he asked fellow prisoners to sign sections of his Collected Works of Shakespeare, which has come to be known internationally as the Robben Island Bible.

Following his release, he travelled with his wife Theresa and young children to refuge in the US, where he took a higher degree at Columbia University. He had studied for a B Compt with Unisa while he was in jail.

Work in the US included organising Amnesty International human rights concerts.

On his return to South Africa, he taught political economy at UDW which later merged to form UKZN. He was active there in trade unions and university structures.

Lasting friendships were built with staff, from professors to cleaners.

He was an enthusiastic gardener with a special interest and expertise in rose cultivation.

At the height of apartheid, Theresa challenged the police minister in court and succeeded in winning rights for political prisoners.

Their lawyer and close friend was UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Judge Dr Navaneetham Pillay.

Venkatrathnam is survived by daughter Zinaida, sons Ravel and Nolan, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is fondly remembered as being one of a golden generation of freedom fighters, who sacrificed the best years of their lives for the liberation of our people.

Naidoo worked with Venkatrathnam at UDW in the 1990s and recorded a documentary of his political life.

