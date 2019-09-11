Durban - Many moons ago, I was flown up to Johannesburg for a job interview. In most instances this is a mundane experience, except this was my first plane journey. I was petrified when I boarded the plane, not for the fear of flying but fear of embarrassing myself. Wearing a suit and tie, my inner Chatsworth ancestral voice, very nervously gave my coat to the flight attendant in business class. Sheepishly following others, I got to my seat on the wing section and somehow managed to put on the seatbelt.

My sense of accomplishment came to an embarrassing end when a fellow passenger said that I was in the wrong seat. I nervously pressed the raised side of the buckle, only to realise some 20 excruciating seconds later that I needed to lift the hatch to release the buckle. About 15 minutes later, my embarrassment was compounded by the ubiquitous call of chicken or beef that I politely turned down, as I did not know where the food tray was located in the winged section of the plane.

The passing of time has gladly seen that first plane trip anxiety being replaced with a confidence that now sees me enjoying cocktails at the slow lounge. The fear of novice activities is always a daunting experience especially when you are an adult.

Some 60 years ago, a caddy turned golfer made his first plane trip to Europe. Incredibly, this was on a Piper Twin Comanche, a light bodied 4-6 passenger privately-owned plane. The 31-year-old golfer was Papwa Sewsunker Sewgolum, who was kindly flown by his benefactor, Graham Wulff, the inventor of Oil of Olay and who regularly flew that plane.

In that year of 1959, Papwa Sewgolum astonishingly won the Dutch Open golf tournament played on the European tour in his first attempt as a professional golfer.

To understand more about Papwa’s trip to Europe, I spoke to local historian Thayalan Reddy who has done extensive work on the history of Riverside, the place where Papwa lived. Reddy recounted the exact location in Durban North where Papwa had lived.

“Papwa lived among the poorest of the poor in the Riverside area. They lived very modestly.”

Reddy recalled how the community of Riverside that was cruelly dispersed by the Group Areas Act had rallied to hand over money to Papwa for his European tour. “Several hundred people turned up at a farewell event that was arranged by community leader Ram Chetty at the Sir Kumar Reddy School Hall in Rustomjee Road.” (Now Uitsig Road, Durban North)

This trip to Europe must have been a daunting experience for Papwa. Before he left, Papwa had much to learn about European mannerisms. Judge Christopher Nicholson’s seminal book, Papwa Sewgolum, From Pariah to Legend narrates how Papwa had learnt to write his name for the purposes of signing golf cards, hotel registers, autographs, etc. “Since he had never been to school it was foolish to teach him each of the letters that constituted his name, so he was taught how to draw ‘Papwa’.”

Cultural habits also needed mending. A Durban Indian waiter taught Papwa how to use a fork and knife while also learning what to use for a particular course. Clearly, this alone must have been an incredibly frightening experience for Papwa whose indentured ancestry ate food by hand. It’s a tradition I continue to uphold even if I find myself in a three-star Michelin restaurant eating “deconstructed breyani”.

Dressed in his Durban Indian Golf Club blazer, Papwa bade farewell to his family on May 27, 1959, at the Stamford Hill aerodrome. Wulff and his wife Mavis accompanied Papwa that saw them stopping over at Beira, Dar es Salaam, Khartoum, Cairo, Tripoli, Rome and eventually London, where Papwa would play in the British Open at Muirfield that Gary Player eventually won.

Nicholson relates Papwa’s experience on his stay at the “fabulous Grand Hotel at Beira where Papwa had a carpeted room and a double bed all to himself”. This was certainly a far cry from the “shack” that Papwa called home up to 1966, some seven years after he had won the Dutch Open at the Royal Haagsche golf course in the Netherlands on July 20, 1959.

The European odyssey of Papwa’s journey into golfing folklore has all the ingredients for a Hollywood blockbuster. Several attempts to honour this golfer with this incredibly heart-warming rags to riches to rags story have failed to materialise.

A golfer who at the age of 31 was gifted a rare opportunity by a kind-hearted fellow South African to better the lives of others without wanting anything in return.

A golfer who in the prime of his career had won three Dutch Opens on the European tour and who placed 13th at the 1963 British Open and tied 10th on the first day with Jack Nicklaus, arguably the world’s greatest golfer.

A golfer who was presented his winning trophy in the rain at the Natal Open of 1963 at Durban Country Club as his skin colour prevented him from entering a “whites only” clubhouse.

A golfer who beat Player at the 1965 Natal Open and a human being who was thereafter cruelly denied from playing golf in “whites only” tournaments by an apartheid government.

A golfer, whose tragic story still remains unknown by many South Africans in our post-democratic dispensation.

A soul that was systematically broken and a life that drew its last breath at the tender age of just 49 years old.

Naidoo is curator of the 1860 Heritage Centre.

