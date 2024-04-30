As political parties’ election campaigns gain momentum in the run-up to the May 29 polls, the use of social media to spread false information or incite violence should result in serious consequences for the culprits.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise this week addressed the media about a range of security measures that have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the polls. Speaking on Sunday about the country’s state of readiness for the elections, Modise said prosecutors were ready to prosecute for offences such as electoral fraud and corruption, removing or defacing political party and campaign posters, interfering with the duties of the electoral officials or forcing anyone to vote. There is no doubt that the 2024 general elections will be the most contested in the history of the country.

Therefore, beefed-up security measures are critical for the peaceful running of the elections, especially in a province such as KwaZulu-Natal, which has a history of political violence. This multi-disciplinary approach adopted by the government for the 2024 polls will go a long way to ensure free and fair elections. It will also play a vital role to ensure that all South Africans can participate in the voting process without fearing for their lives. However, the close monitoring of various social media platforms should be prioritised by the law enforcement agencies to prevent the misuse of such platforms for nefarious ends.

Social media was used to great effect during the 2021 violent unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng. As a country we have a responsibility to guard against a repeat, especially in the run-up and during the 2024 elections. It must also be noted that during the unrest, some faceless individuals were never prosecuted for instigating violence on social media, while others escaped with only a slap on the wrist. We sincerely hope that those who abuse social media or electronic platforms to send threatening messages, incite violence or cause harm will be charged and prosecuted. The police have to demonstrate, once and for all, that people cannot hide behind social media to derail and sabotage a democratic project as important as the May elections. As citizens, we should assist the police to crack down on the perpetrators by reporting any gross misconduct that takes place online.