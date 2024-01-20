Working together for a multipolar world and economic globalisation

CHEN XIAODONG From December 27 to 28, 2023, The Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was held in China. It was pointed out at the conference that given the series of major issues and challenges facing the world today, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

What is an equal and orderly multipolar world? Multipolarity is a fundamental trend in today’s world. Changes unseen in a century are accelerating, the dynamics of international forces are being profoundly adjusted, the Global South is gaining momentum, and the world is moving faster towards multipolarity. The accession of the AU to the Group of 20 (G20) is a vivid example of the world moving to multipolarity. The continuously developing African continent is becoming an important pole in the world’s politics, economy and cultures, and an indispensable player in the international arena.

An equal multipolar world is one in which all countries, regardless of size, are treated as equals, hegemonism and power politics are rejected, no country monopolises international affairs, and democracy is truly promoted in international relations. All countries should consult together to solve global issues, and work together for the future of the world. Every country or group of countries should be able to find its own place in a multipolar world, and the traditional narrative of multipolarity being about a few big countries should be rejected. An orderly multipolar world is to keep the progress toward greater multipolarity generally stable and constructive. This is in contrast to the concern of some countries that multipolarity will bring about instability and disorder.

The progress toward greater multipolarity should see countries pursue unity rather than division, dialogue rather than confrontation, co-operation rather than conflict, and shared benefits rather than multiple losses. To achieve this goal, all countries should jointly observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold basic norms governing international relations, and practice true multilateralism. What is a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation? Economic globalisation is the objective requirement of the development of productive forces, the inevitable result of scientific and technological progress, the sure way forward for human society, and the irreversible trend of the times. China and Africa have benefited from globalisation for years, and China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years.

As the biggest engine of global growth, China will provide new opportunities for all countries in the world, including African countries, with Chinese-style modernization. In recent years, various forms of protectionism have been on the rise, and the phenomena of scapegoating and problem-deflecting have stirred up concern. Facts have proved that the beggar-thy-neighbour practice to reverse globalisation not only fails to address countries’ own problems, but also disrupts global industrial and supply chains, impedes the healthy development of the world economy and harms the interests of all. A universally beneficial economic globalisation is one that meets the common needs of all countries, especially the developing countries, and properly addresses the development imbalances between and within countries resulting from the global allocation of resources. The goal is to ensure adequate and balanced development, and form a globalisation that fosters accelerated growth of all countries in the world, especially the developing countries. We must work together to make the pie of economic globalisation bigger and share it equitably, so that different countries, classes and groups of people can enjoy the fruits of economic and social progress, and achieve mutual benefits and common prosperity. An inclusive economic globalisation is one that supports countries in taking a development path according to their own national conditions, and joining hands to create common development for all humankind. It is necessary to oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, reject discriminatory and exclusive standards and rules, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth.

It is important to work for mutual understanding and accommodation, cater to each other’s interests and concerns, and solve the structural problems that hold back the healthy growth of the world economy, so as to maintain the vitality and momentum of global growth. China is the largest developing country, and Africa is the continent with the largest number of developing countries. China and Africa have always been a community of shared future. We have always treated our African friends with sincerity and provided wholehearted support for Africa’s development. China was the first country to explicitly express its support for the AU’s membership in the G20. We have supported special arrangements to prioritise Africa’s needs in the reform of the UN Security Council, and called on multilateral financial institutions to increase the voice of African countries. China and Africa are important practitioners of world multipolarity and economic globalization, and China-Africa cooperation has become a model for South-South cooperation and international cooperation with Africa.