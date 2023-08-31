Celebrating exceptional women in mining

This Women’s Month, the exceptional women at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) are being celebrated. Across the organisation, women excel in diverse roles - from pioneering mining methods as engineers to upholding daily operations as truck drivers, boiler makers and electrical specialists. One of these remarkable women is Nonhlanhla Mbatha, a service woman working at Central Maintenance Workshop (CMW). She started as an operational assistant in 2006, and now has 17 years’ service at RBM.

“At that time, I only had matric and a learner’s license, but in 2008 I was given the opportunity to do my Code 14 license and also further my studies,” says Mbatha. After getting her Code 14 license, Mbatha became the first female heavy equipment operator. Her journey continued as she was redeployed to the electrical department in 2016. She earned her trade certificate and diploma in electrical engineering, and now works at CMW as an acting artisan - handling maintenance, inspections, fault finding and repairs. “At the moment, I’m the only woman. For me, it’s not a problem. I can work with anyone. I manage my relationships with different people; not because of their gender. Even as women, we are not all the same. We grew up in different places, so not everyone will be like me.”

These unique experiences form part of conversations at the Richards Bay Minerals Women in Mining forum - a space where women at RBM can discuss the challenges they face and how they can empower other women working in the industry. “The thing that makes me want to do my job is that I want to open opportunities for other women. Every time I do something, it’s not just about me. It’s about other women coming after me that see me as proof that other woman will also be recognised.” When asked what advice she had for young women in mining, Mbatha had this to say: “For those young ones, my advice will be to know yourself. Know what you want. Believe in yourself. It’s time for us as women to stand up for ourselves and to grab the opportunities. And prove to ourselves that we can do things.”