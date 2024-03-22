Country Fresh Ice Cream: crafting Easter traditions delightfully

Elevate your festivities one scoop at a time by adding the heartwarming goodness of Dairymaid’s beloved brand, Country Fresh ice cream, for all your dessert desires. ​​

As Easter draws near, families everywhere are eagerly preparing to come together and embrace the joy of this special occasion with their loved ones.

Country Fresh, renowned for always offering consumers quality and freshness, presents a delectable range of products that will undoubtedly enhance the appeal of your Easter table. The brand’s latest addition – Lemon Cream flavour – and delightful combinations like vanilla and blueberry & cheesecake, promises to bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

Beyond special occasions, Country Fresh also seamlessly integrates into your everyday life, serving as the perfect at-home treat. It’s not just about the flavours; it's about the experience. Whether you're incorporating it into recipes to elevate your culinary creations or simply indulging in a scoop to cap off a family meal, it delivers top-quality ice cream that brings joy to every moment.

“We believe that every scoop of Country Fresh represents more than just a dessert – it's a moment of shared happiness and cherished memories. As we continue to innovate and expand our range of flavours, our mission remains the same: to bring smiles to faces and contribute to creating meaningful connections with our consumers,” says Manyathe Ramotsepe, Dairymaid’s senior brand manager.