Get your plunger ready - Plumbing Travellers Exhibition is coming to Durban

Every house, building structure or community relies on good and effective plumbing for a healthy and livable environment. While it is good to have basic knowledge of plumbing at hand, it is equally advisable to have a reliable and professional plumber on speed dial for those unexpected geyser bursts or drainage issues.

Plumbing, known as the “invisible service” for very good reasons, gives you satisfaction once completed and covered up. Thereafter, one hopes that all will go well. Sadly, it frequently doesn’t. Pipes get blocked or burst, and taps either get broken, stolen or destroyed – all adding to consequential damage that then burdens the homeowner with higher insurance premiums. Shops, shopping centres, as well as all manner of businesses and properties often only realise the value of plumbing when something goes wrong. When appointing a plumber, you must establish whether he/she is qualified under the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO). The plumber needs to show you proof.

If you use a person who is not qualified, then you (homeowner, operations manager, facilities manager, property owner, guest house owner) are breaking the law. A plumber takes three to four years of study, practical work and on the job training to qualify. He/she learns about hydraulics, pressure, pipe sizing, design and standards. This is done to ensure the health and safety of people. Plumbing is highly regulated by compulsory standards for pipes, fittings, mixers, taps fittings and materials; enabling the qualified plumber to offer you a great service. Plumbing Travelling Exhibition (PTE) now travels from area to area to expose plumbers, business-owners, restaurateurs, facility managers, engineers and all those who, at some time or another, will encounter water and plumbing with plumbing technology.